 Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Officials Recover Cockpit Voice Recorder & Flight Data Recorder From Incident Site In Baramati
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAjit Pawar Plane Crash: Officials Recover Cockpit Voice Recorder & Flight Data Recorder From Incident Site In Baramati

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Officials Recover Cockpit Voice Recorder & Flight Data Recorder From Incident Site In Baramati

Investigators have recovered the voice and flight data recorders from the Baramati plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and five others. DGCA and forensic teams are probing the accident, and police have filed an ADR. Funeral preparations are underway in Baramati as supporters gather to pay final respects to the veteran NCP leader.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Officials Recover Cockpit Voice Recorder & Flight Data Recorder From Incident Site In Baramati | File Pic

Baramati: Officials probing the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others have recovered the voice recorder and flight data recorder from the accident spot.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) confirmed that the equipment has been recovered from the site.

Read Also
Baramati Plane Crash: Last Rites Of Ajit Pawar's Personal Security Officer Vidip Dilip Jadhav...
article-image

Earlier today, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams reached the crash site.

The Pune Rural Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the crash and have initiated further investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Officials Recover Cockpit Voice Recorder & Flight Data Recorder From Incident Site In Baramati
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Officials Recover Cockpit Voice Recorder & Flight Data Recorder From Incident Site In Baramati
'I'm Really Struggling To Understand Why I Was Selected For Layoff': Says Amazon's Top-Performing Scientist In Viral Post
'I'm Really Struggling To Understand Why I Was Selected For Layoff': Says Amazon's Top-Performing Scientist In Viral Post
London School Of Economics Launches Student Fund Honoring Late Economist Lord Meghnad Desai's Legacy
London School Of Economics Launches Student Fund Honoring Late Economist Lord Meghnad Desai's Legacy
Shivam Dube Spotted Flying Paper Plane While Fielding During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I; Video
Shivam Dube Spotted Flying Paper Plane While Fielding During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I; Video

"Pune Rural Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the air crash in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life. Further investigation initiated," a police official from Pune police said.

Funeral preparations are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati for the Nationalist Congress leader who lost his life in a plane crash on January 28.

Read Also
'Dada La I Love You Mhan...': Ajit Pawar's Supporter Cries Inconsolably Outside Baramati Medical...
article-image

Supporters of NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out.

The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled for 11 AM.

Read Also
Massive Crowd Gathers To Pay Last Respects To Ajit Pawar; Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari...
article-image

The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra' today. The chariot is adorned with flowers and features Pawar's image and a board reading "Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein" (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar).

Ajit 'Dada' Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash at Baramati airport, leaving behind a long career of ups and downs in politics. He was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Story Behind Kala Ghoda: Why The Black Horse Defines Mumbai’s Art Festival?
The Story Behind Kala Ghoda: Why The Black Horse Defines Mumbai’s Art Festival?
Baramati Plane Crash: Last Rites Of Ajit Pawar's Personal Security Officer Vidip Dilip Jadhav...
Baramati Plane Crash: Last Rites Of Ajit Pawar's Personal Security Officer Vidip Dilip Jadhav...
'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Maharashtra DY CM’s Final Journey Begins In Baramati Amid Sea Of...
'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Maharashtra DY CM’s Final Journey Begins In Baramati Amid Sea Of...
Baramati Plane Crash: Post-Mortems Of Pilots Shambhavi Pathak, Sumit Kapoor Completed; Families...
Baramati Plane Crash: Post-Mortems Of Pilots Shambhavi Pathak, Sumit Kapoor Completed; Families...
Mumbai Crime: Police Register ₹103 Crore Fraud Case Against Former Franco-Indian Pharma Employee
Mumbai Crime: Police Register ₹103 Crore Fraud Case Against Former Franco-Indian Pharma Employee