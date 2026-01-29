 Baramati Plane Crash: Last Rites Of Ajit Pawar's Personal Security Officer Vidip Dilip Jadhav Performed By Family In Satara; Video
Vidip Dilip Jadhav, personal security officer to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, died in a Baramati plane crash that killed all five on board. His family performed his last rites in Satara, with neighbors urging government compensation and a crash investigation. Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy CM, was en route to a rally when the crash occurred.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Baramati: The last rites of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, the personal security officer (PSO) of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were performed by his family in their native village in Satara on Wednesday night.

His young son performed the last rites.

Jadhav was on board the ill-fated charter plane that crash-landed in Baramati yesterday killing all five people on board.

A neighbour of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, Shruti Walekar, has urged the government to provide compensation to his family. She further emphasised the need to investigate the crash.

"This is really sad. He is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and son. The government should provide them with some compensation, as they have a family. The crash should be investigated, and action should be taken against the company concerned," Walekar said.

Another neighbour of Jadhav, Rishikesh, said, "We have known him ever since he moved here. Today, we lost a man who was friendly with everyone. This is very sad. This is an irreparable loss." Meanwhile, officials from DGCA and Forensics are investigating the crash site.

Ajit Pawar was on his way to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections when the charted plane carrying him crash landed.

The mortal remains of were earlier today brought to his residence in Katewadi for his last rites that will be held at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati for the Nationalist Congress leader.

The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 am pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled to take place at 11 AM.

Ajit Pawar was born on 22nd July 1959 in Deolali Pravara, Rahuri taluka, Ahmednagar district. He was known among the people as "Ajit Dada" because of his tireless striving for the people of Maharashtra and his ability to stay connected to the people and the soil.

In addition to making significant contributions to government administration, Pawar oversaw the management of various cooperative organisations, including Milk Unions and Federations and sugar factories.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

