Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Lorries Catch Fire After Collision On Kathipudi National Highway, 1 Driver Charred To Death; Dramatic Video

Kakinada: In a tragic road accident, one person lost his life after two lorries caught fire following a collision on the Kathipudi National Highway in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district in the wee hours of Thursday (January 29). The deceased was the driver of one of the lorries. He was reportedly charred to death.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other lorry survived the accident, reported India TV. The incident was caught on camera, and the video also surfaced online. In the video, it could be seen that a lorry abruptly attempted a U-turn on the highway, while another vehicle coming from the other side of the road collided with it, leading to a massive blaze.

VIDEO | Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: Two lorries caught fire after collision on Kathipudi National Highway; one killed.



(Source: Third Party)#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/q3wLXbFIkT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2026

Both vehicles were soon engulfed in flames. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal's Kolkata, reported the media house.

In the viral CCTV footage, both trucks could be seen engulfed by flames. The incident led to a long traffic jam on the highway.

After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The blaze was later doused off, and the highway was cleared for uninterrupted traffic movement.

The police have registered a case into the matter. A detailed investigation has been launched to find out the exact cause of the accident.

3 Killed In Lorry-Bus Collision:

Earlier this month, three people lost their lives after a private bus and a container lorry caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district in the wee hours of January 22. According to reports, the blaze engulfed the bus and the container lorry following a head-on collision between 1 and 2 am near Shirivellametta village in Shirivella mandal of the district.

A dramatic video of the huge flames billowing out from the bus surfaced online. Several people were also injured in the blaze. Both the drivers of the vehicles and the cleaner of the container truck were charred to death, reported IANS, citing officials.

The bus was travelling from Nellore to Hyderabad with 36 passengers on board when one of its tyres reportedly burst. Due to the tyre burst, the driver of the bus lost control. The bus crossed the road divider and rammed into the container lorry coming from the other direction.