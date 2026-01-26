Karnataka Accident Video: Dashcam Shows Biker’s Head-On Collision With Truck While Attempting Risky Overtake On Curve

Dashcam captures biker’s risky overtake ending in a head-on crash with a truck in Karnataka’s Kundapura district | X/@Deadlykalesh

A dashcam video capturing a shocking road accident in Karnataka’s Kundapura district has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a biker attempting a dangerous overtake on a curved stretch of road, only to crash head-on into an oncoming private bus.

What the Dashcam Footage Shows

The recording, shot from a vehicle moving at a normal speed, shows a two-lane road with a gentle curve ahead. A private bus is seen approaching from the opposite direction in its designated lane. Meanwhile, a motorcycle with a single rider is travelling ahead of the dashcam vehicle in the same direction.

As the road curves and visibility remains limited, the biker suddenly pulls out into the oncoming lane in an apparent attempt to overtake traffic ahead. At the same moment, the oncoming bus is already close, leaving almost no time for either party to react.

Head-On Collision at High Speed

Within seconds, the motorcycle collides head-on with the front of the bus at a high closing speed. The impact throws the rider violently off the bike. The rider appears to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Following the collision, the biker is seen tumbling across the road, with the biker lying motionless on the ground.

The disturbing video has triggered widespread concern online, with users highlighting reckless overtaking, poor judgement on curves and the dangers of riding without protective gear.