 J&K: Video Shows 3 Inmates, Including 2 Pakistani Nationals, Escaping R.S. Pura Observation Home After Attacking Guards
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Video Shows 3 Inmates, Including 2 Pakistani Nationals, Escaping R.S. Pura Observation Home After Attacking Guards

J&K: Video Shows 3 Inmates, Including 2 Pakistani Nationals, Escaping R.S. Pura Observation Home After Attacking Guards

Three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped from the R.S. Pura observation home in Jammu after allegedly attacking and injuring two on-duty police personnel. A viral video shows the trio overpowering guards inside a corridor before fleeing. Police have registered a case, formed special teams, and launched a massive search operation to trace and apprehend the fugitives.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

Jammu district on Monday evening after allegedly assaulting on-duty police personnel. A video purportedly showing the dramatic escape has since gone viral on social media.

Viral Video Captures Chaotic Moments

The viral footage appears to show a narrow corridor inside the facility with tiled flooring and multiple doors on either side. At least two uniformed guards can be seen attempting to control the situation before the inmates suddenly turn aggressive.

The video shows the trio physically overpowering the guards in a rapid and violent scuffle involving pushing, punching and grappling. In the chaos, the officers appear to be pinned to the ground or against a wall before the inmates run down the corridor and disappear from view.

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: AAIB Retrieves Flight Data Recorder From Learjet Crash In Baramati, CVR Analysis Underway
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: AAIB Retrieves Flight Data Recorder From Learjet Crash In Baramati, CVR Analysis Underway
'PM Modi's Vision & India's Talent Make It Right Time To Lead Global AI Discourse': Top Tech Executive
'PM Modi's Vision & India's Talent Make It Right Time To Lead Global AI Discourse': Top Tech Executive
Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Will Niharika Tiwari & Sorab Bedi Take Home The Trophy? Viral Post Sparks Reaction
Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Will Niharika Tiwari & Sorab Bedi Take Home The Trophy? Viral Post Sparks Reaction
Cochin Shipyard stock surges over 4% after emerging as L1 bidder for Defence Ministry contract
Cochin Shipyard stock surges over 4% after emerging as L1 bidder for Defence Ministry contract

Reports suggest that a country-made pistol may have been involved during the altercation, though officials have not confirmed this detail.

Inmates Attack Guards, Flee Premises

According to official sources, the incident occurred around 5:15 pm at the observation home run by the Social Welfare Department in R.S. Pura.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R.S. Pura, and Mohd Sunaullah and Ahsan Anwar, both Pakistani nationals.

Authorities said the three inmates allegedly attacked and injured two police personnel before fleeing the premises.

Massive Search Operation Launched

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the escape. Special teams have been constituted and multiple raids are being conducted at various locations to apprehend the fugitives.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off surrounding areas and launched a massive search operation.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Juveniles In Mau; Accused Sent To Correctional...
article-image

Officials said efforts are underway to reconstruct the exact sequence of events leading to the escape. Further details are expected as the probe progresses.

About The Observation Home

The observation home at R.S. Pura was established in 1988 and functions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Such facilities provide temporary care, shelter, rehabilitation and counselling to juveniles and undertrials in conflict with the law during the pendency of inquiries.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken and security protocols reviewed following the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Video Shows 3 Inmates, Including 2 Pakistani Nationals, Escaping R.S. Pura Observation Home...
J&K: Video Shows 3 Inmates, Including 2 Pakistani Nationals, Escaping R.S. Pura Observation Home...
Viral Video: Woman Buries Husband Till Neck, Performs Shivling Pooja On His Head & Chants 'Har Har...
Viral Video: Woman Buries Husband Till Neck, Performs Shivling Pooja On His Head & Chants 'Har Har...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 17, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 17, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated
Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated
'Skull Fracture, Haemorrhagic Shock From Cranio-Cerebral': Autospsy Report Of 23-Year-Old Victim Of...
'Skull Fracture, Haemorrhagic Shock From Cranio-Cerebral': Autospsy Report Of 23-Year-Old Victim Of...