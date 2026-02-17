J&K: Video Shows 3 Inmates, Including 2 Pakistani Nationals, Escaping R.S. Pura Observation Home After Attacking Guards

Jammu district on Monday evening after allegedly assaulting on-duty police personnel. A video purportedly showing the dramatic escape has since gone viral on social media.

Viral Video Captures Chaotic Moments

The viral footage appears to show a narrow corridor inside the facility with tiled flooring and multiple doors on either side. At least two uniformed guards can be seen attempting to control the situation before the inmates suddenly turn aggressive.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video shows the trio physically overpowering the guards in a rapid and violent scuffle involving pushing, punching and grappling. In the chaos, the officers appear to be pinned to the ground or against a wall before the inmates run down the corridor and disappear from view.

Reports suggest that a country-made pistol may have been involved during the altercation, though officials have not confirmed this detail.

Inmates Attack Guards, Flee Premises

According to official sources, the incident occurred around 5:15 pm at the observation home run by the Social Welfare Department in R.S. Pura.

#WATCH | RS Pura, Jammu: Security tightened outside Observation Home in RS Pura from where three inmates, namely Karajeet Singh, resident of Dablehar RS Pura and Mohd Suna-ullah & Ahsan Anwar- both Pakistani nationals, attacked and injured two on-duty policemen and escaped from… https://t.co/tHr6YWwVx6 pic.twitter.com/gOqL1D4tID — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

The escaped inmates have been identified as Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R.S. Pura, and Mohd Sunaullah and Ahsan Anwar, both Pakistani nationals.

Authorities said the three inmates allegedly attacked and injured two police personnel before fleeing the premises.

Massive Search Operation Launched

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the escape. Special teams have been constituted and multiple raids are being conducted at various locations to apprehend the fugitives.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off surrounding areas and launched a massive search operation.

Officials said efforts are underway to reconstruct the exact sequence of events leading to the escape. Further details are expected as the probe progresses.

About The Observation Home

The observation home at R.S. Pura was established in 1988 and functions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Such facilities provide temporary care, shelter, rehabilitation and counselling to juveniles and undertrials in conflict with the law during the pendency of inquiries.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken and security protocols reviewed following the incident.