 Uttar Pradesh Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Juveniles In Mau; Accused Sent To Correctional Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Juveniles In Mau; Accused Sent To Correctional Home

Uttar Pradesh Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Juveniles In Mau; Accused Sent To Correctional Home

In Mau, UP, three juveniles aged 16-17 were detained for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old woman in a village under Ranipur police station. The incident occurred on Friday, and following a complaint, a case was filed under relevant laws including the POCSO Act. The accused were caught while trying to flee and have been sent to a juvenile correctional home.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Juveniles In Mau; Accused Sent To Correctional Home | Representative Image

Mau (UP): Police have detained three boys in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in a village under Ranipur police station area here, an official said.

Ranipur Station House Officer Pramod Kumar on Monday said the girl was allegedly gang-raped on Friday by the three juveniles aged between 16 and 17 years.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Deepam Row: Madras HC Upholds Ruling Allowing Lighting Of Lamp On 'Deepathoon' Atop...
article-image

On Saturday, based on a complaint from the girl's family, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

A police team apprehended the three juveniles near Sant Ravidas Temple, while they were trying to flee towards Sultanipur road, the officer said, adding that the accused have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: BJP MP & Former Union Minister Narayan Rane Denies Retirement Rumors, Affirms Commitment To Active Politics
Maharashtra: BJP MP & Former Union Minister Narayan Rane Denies Retirement Rumors, Affirms Commitment To Active Politics
BMC Elections 2026: 5 Pressing Issues Faced By Mumbaikars That Have Taken Centre Stage Ahead Of Civic Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: 5 Pressing Issues Faced By Mumbaikars That Have Taken Centre Stage Ahead Of Civic Body Polls
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G With 200-Megapixel Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G With 200-Megapixel Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
'I Do Not Know Anything About This': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Narayan Rane's Retirement Hint
'I Do Not Know Anything About This': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Narayan Rane's Retirement Hint

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Juveniles In Mau; Accused Sent To Correctional...

Uttar Pradesh Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Juveniles In Mau; Accused Sent To Correctional...

Viral Video Shows UP Police Officer Carrying Suspicious Bag With Bare Hands & Stick After Bomb...

Viral Video Shows UP Police Officer Carrying Suspicious Bag With Bare Hands & Stick After Bomb...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Indian Army Soldier Forgets His Own Birthday: Daughter Wishes Him On Call, He Asks, 'Mera Birthday...

Indian Army Soldier Forgets His Own Birthday: Daughter Wishes Him On Call, He Asks, 'Mera Birthday...

Tamil Nadu Govt Loses Appeal Against Deepathoon Verdict; Madras HC Calls Law & Order Fears An...

Tamil Nadu Govt Loses Appeal Against Deepathoon Verdict; Madras HC Calls Law & Order Fears An...