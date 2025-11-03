Bihar Elections 2025: 'Congress Has Taken A Contract To Finish RJD', PM Modi At Saharsa Rally - VIDEO

PM Modi |

Patna: Days before Bihar goes to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused Congress of taking a contract to finish its ally, RJD, as both parties were together only for power.

Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Modi said, “Congress ne RJD ki lutiya dubane ki supari li hain” (Congress has taken a contract to ruin RJD completely). He said that both RJD and Congress were together only for power.

Modi asserted that RJD compelled Congress to declare its leader (Tejashwi Yadav) as chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc at gunpoint and also claimed that "jungle raj people" were heading towards a record defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly election.

He also appealed to first time voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the NDA as it was going to form the government in the state again, as he also did it by identifying the wave when he was going to cast his vote for the first time . He said that people of Bihar should give such a crushing defeat to the “jungle raj wale” that they could not think “bad” about Bihar in future.

The PM said that the Congress-led UPA government had started taking revenge against Bihar after the NDA government was installed in Bihar in 2005. “Kosi Mahasetu of which former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone in 2003 was inaugurated only in 2020 only after the NDA government formed at the centre in 2014 took initiatives for it,” he remarked.

He said that the RJD stalled all schemes meant for Bihar when it was sharing power with Congress at the centre, as due to it, no measures could be taken for mitigating sufferings of the people in districts of Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura and Araria, bearing the brunt of perennial flood. He said that after the formation of the NDA government at the centre in 2014, more than Rs 11,000 crore were earmarked for taking flood fighting measures like strengthening of embankments in basins of Kosi, Bagmati and Gandak rivers.