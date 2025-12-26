 BJP Names V V Rajesh As Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Candidate After Historic Win
The BJP has named former district president V V Rajesh as its mayoral candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ending 45 years of Left control. Asha Nath will contest for Deputy Mayor. The decision follows internal deliberations after the BJP secured 50 seats, marking a historic breakthrough in the civic body.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
The BJP on Thursday decided to field former district president V V Rajesh as its candidate for the post of Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which the party won for the first time, ending 45 years of Left rule.

Woman councillor Asha Nath will be the party's candidate for Deputy Mayor.

Decision After Internal Deliberations

The names were announced by the party's state general secretary, S Suresh, at a meeting of the newly elected BJP councillors of the corporation and the party's district leaders.

The decision followed prolonged discussions within the party's state and district leadership.

Earlier, discussions had focused on retired DGP R Sreelekha as a possible mayoral candidate, but a section of the party is learnt to have opposed her elevation.

Just ahead of the announcement, in a post on X, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he had met BJP national president J P Nadda and national working president Nitin Nabin to seek their guidance on organisational issues related to the party's Kerala unit.

"On behalf of every karyakarta, I thank them for their support," he said.

Historic BJP Breakthrough

The BJP secured control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation with 50 seats, breaking a Left stronghold that had lasted for four decades. The Congress-led UDF also made significant gains by doubling its seat tally.

In the three-cornered contest, Thiruvananthapuram ultimately swung in favour of the BJP.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

