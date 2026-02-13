Man From Maharashtra Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Salem Months After Karur Stampede - VIDEO

Vijay | File

Salem: A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra reportedly died after suffering a heart attack on Friday during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The deceased has been identified as Suraj from Maharashtra.

The man died after suffering a heart attack, as reported by news agency ANI. "During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident," police said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to India Today, the man initially suffered heatstroke, and dehydration was the primary cause of his death. The incident comes just months after the Karur stampede. In September last year, as many as 41 people were killed at Vijay's rally.

Reportedly, the organisers allowed more than 7,000 people to enter the venue, despite the maximum limit being 5,000. Once the cause of death is ascertained, an FIR will be filed against the organisers.