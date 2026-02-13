'Will You Run The House?': Speaker Satish Mahana Loses Temper, Throws Headphones During UP Assembly Budget Session | VIDEO

X/@priyarajputlive

Lucknow: High drama unfolded on the fifth day of the Uttar Pradesh Budget Assembly Session after Speaker Satish Mahana lost his temper during chaotic proceedings and briefly adjourned the House.

The disruption occurred during a discussion on recruitments related to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, to which Finance Minister Suresh Khanna was responding.

Chaos During Recruitment Discussion

As the minister answered queries, several MLAs from both the treasury and opposition benches rose simultaneously to express their views. Repeated interruptions led to mounting disorder in the House.

BJP MLA Ketki Singh also stood up to speak, prompting the Speaker to ask her to resume her seat and adhere to House rules. However, the commotion continued despite repeated warnings.

Speaker Halts Proceedings

An agitated Mahana questioned whether members intended to run the House themselves. In a visible display of frustration, he removed and threw his headphones before adjourning the House for about 10 minutes.

The moment, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

House Reconvenes Amid Lighter Mood

When proceedings resumed, the atmosphere appeared calmer. Several MLAs were seen conferring with the Speaker outside the chamber in an attempt to defuse tensions.

In a lighter turn, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna recited a few lines of poetry, easing the mood and helping restore order in the House.