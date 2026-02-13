'Drug-Addicted' Son-in-Law Murders Mother-in-Law Over Family Argument In UP's Moradabad; Accomplice Arrested

MORADABAD - A 40-year-old woman was fatally shot by her son-in-law following a minor argument at her residence in the Jayentipur locality under Majhola police station jurisdiction late evening.

The victim, identified as Rukhsana, was shot in the neck by her son-in-law Gulnawaz, a resident of Pandit Nagla in Katghar police station area. The incident occurred around 7 PM when Gulnawaz arrived at his in-laws' home with his associate Mustafa.

According to police, Gulnawaz had been married to Rukhsana's daughter Sahiba for four years, but the couple had been experiencing marital problems. Sahiba had been living at her maternal home due to ongoing disputes with her husband, who was reportedly addicted to drugs and frequently quarreled over money.

On the evening of the incident, Rukhsana was cooking in the kitchen when an argument broke out. "When he pulled out the pistol, my mother said, 'Don't scare me with this toy, put it in your pocket,'" Sahiba told police. Moments later, Gulnawaz allegedly fired at close range, shooting Rukhsana near the neck.

Family members rushed the critically injured woman to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

City SP Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed the incident, stating that Sahiba has filed a case against both her husband Gulnawaz and his accomplice Mustafa. "Mustafa has been arrested, and two police teams have been formed to apprehend the main accused Gulnawaz," the SP said, adding that evidence collection is underway.

Police are conducting raids to locate and arrest the absconding accused.