Maha Shivratri 2026: Must-Visit Lord Shiva Temples In India On The Auspicious Occasion

By: Sunanda Singh | February 13, 2026

Maha Shivratri is one of the sacred festival which is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha of Phalguna.

On this special ocassion, take a look at some of the revered temples of Lord Shiva.

Somnath Temple is located on the shores of the Arabian Sea in the Gir Somnath district, Gujarat. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and holds immense religious significance.

Kinnaur Kailash is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is considered a sacred place, especially for Hindus, and is also famous for its natural beauty.

Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand is one of the popular Lord Shiva temples in India.

The Bhojeshwar Temple is another Lord Shiva temple to visit, which is situated in Bhojpur village of Madhya Pradesh. The temple has been designated as a Monument of National Importance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

If you want to explore lord Shiva's temples then start your journey from The Trimbakeshwar Temple. The temple is one of India's 12 Jyotirlingas or sacred lingams, and it is located in the town of Trimbak, Maharashtra.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is considered the holiest shrine of Lord Shiva.

