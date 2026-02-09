Janaki Jayanti 2026: Must-Visit Goddess Sita Temples In India On The Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | February 09, 2026
Visit these revered temples of Goddess Sita on the occasion of Janaki Jayanti, which are mentioned in the following slides:
The Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple is situated in the Wayanad district. The temple is unique because it is the only temple in the state which is dedicated to Goddess Sita.
Kerala Tourism
Sita Samadhi Sthal (Sitamarhi) temple is located in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Mother Sita had merged herself into the earth at this place.
Prabhat Kumar Yadav
Purama Dham, also known as Maa Janaki Janmabhoomi Temple, is a Hindu temple which is situated in Bihar. The temple is home to Goddess Sita.
Naveen Chaudhary/ Gopal Kumar
Sitabani, or Sitavani, is a temple which is situated in Uttarakhand. This temple offers a tranquil retreat for devotees seeking solace.
ClearHolidays
The Sita Mai Temple is an ancient temple in the village of Sitamai in the Karnal district of Haryana. It was built around 500 years ago and has a unique Nepali-style construction.
Haryana Tourism
Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple is another temple to visit. It is situated on the banks of the Godavari River in Bhadrachalam, Telangana.
Tripadvisor/ Yatradham
Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, is a revered temple which is dedicated to lord Ram and Goddess Sita. PM Modi offered prayers ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.
