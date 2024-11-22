Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: 7 Must-Visit Deity Temples In India

By: Rahul M | November 22, 2024
Visit some of the most famous Kaal Bhairav temples on the auspicious occasion of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Kaal Bhairav temple in Ujjain is dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav. The ancient temple is one of the most popular Bhairav temples in India.
Kaala Bhairava Swamy Temple in Chinamushidiwada, Visakhapatnam, is another famous temple which is dedicated to lord Bhairav.
Shri Bheeshan Bhairav is situated in Varanasi. It is a must-visit for those who want to seek solace.
Bhairavnath Temple is also known as Kshetrapal of Kedarnath Temple and it is situated in Uttarakhand. After Kedarnath temple, it is one of the famous temples in Kedarnath.
Kilkari Bab Bhairav Mandir is situated in Delhi. The temple is devoted to Lord Shiva, who is worshipped here as Bhaironath Devta.
Unmatt Bhairav Temple is situated in the Panch Kroshi Marg at Deora Village. It is another Bhairav temple to visit in Varanasi.
Pracheen Bada Lal Bhairav is an ancient temple which is situated in Vindhyachal, Uttar Pradesh.
