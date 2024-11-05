IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places In Bihar To Witness Chhath Puja

By: Sunanda Singh | November 05, 2024
Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festivals in Bihar during which the Lord Sun and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped. Explore some of the best places to witness the holy festival.
If you want to witness the sacred festival in Bihar, Patna is the main site. On this day, devotees take a holy dip in Ganga at Gandhi Ghat, worship the deity Sun, and perform Arghaya.
Gaya is a sacred destination for Chhath Puja, a festival during which the city is adorned with prayers and decorations.
Darbhanga, which is also known as the cultural capital of the state, is another place to visit during the festival.
Muzaffarpur is another hub for this festival. On this day, devotees lit diyas and take a holy dip at the Bagmati River.
Chhapra, a city in the Saran district, is situated near the junction of the Ghaghara River is also famous for Chhath Puja.
Bhagalpur is situated on the southern bank of the Ganga River and is one of the largest cities in Bihar. Vikramshila Setu Bridge is a must-visit site during this festival.
Buxar is one of the best places for history enthusiasts and is also known for its Chhath Puja celebrations.
