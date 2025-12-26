Caught On Camera: Accountant Carrying ₹85 Lakh On Scooter Robbed By Bike-Borne Thieves On Delhi-Lucknow Highway In Hapur

CCTV screengrab | X/@bhaiajit4

New Delhi: A man riding a scooter was robbed of ₹85 lakh after bike-borne robbers snatched his bag containing office cash. The incident reportedly took place on the Delhi–Lucknow highway, was captured on CCTV and an investigation has been launched.

The incident is said to have occurred on December 15 in Hapur. The victim, who works as an accountant for a Noida-based businessman, was returning from Hapur after collecting the cash.

CCTV footage shows the man riding along the Delhi–Lucknow highway when another motorcycle overtook him and pulled alongside. With the help of an adjacent car, which is also said to have been involved in the crime, the bike-borne robbers kicked the man, causing him to lose balance and fall to the ground. They then snatched his bag filled with cash and fled the scene.

The clip shows an accountant rolling on the ground several times before stopping as his scooter skidded on the road.

The police have released pictures of the accused and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for each one of them.