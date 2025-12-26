 West Bengal: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari, '1,000' Saints & Seers March To Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Against Violence On Hindus - VIDEO
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, with hundreds of saints, protested at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission against violence on Hindus. MEA condemned the recent lynching incidents, urging justice for the victims. This marks the second such attack in recent days, causing concern over minority safety.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: Amid violence and unrest in Bangladesh, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with hundreds of saints and seers, on Friday marched to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in protest against violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

"1000 sadhus have gathered here against what happened with Dipu Das and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. I, along with five saints, will go inside the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh to speak to the authorities in a peaceful manner. We demand that the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh should stop. If our demand is not met, all 5 lakh saints who come to Ganga Sagar Mela will come and sit in protest here"

Adhikari, along with several saints, entered the premises of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh and spoke to the authorities.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday reacted to the targeted violence in Bangladesh, stating that the government was deeply disturbed by the continued attacks on minority communities in the neighbouring country.

“The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice,” he said.

The MEA’s reaction follows the lynching of Amrit Mondal, a Hindu man, in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district on Wednesday over alleged extortion charges. This marked the second such incident in recent days. Earlier, on 18 December, another young Hindu man, Deepu Chandra Das, was brutally lynched by a mob.

