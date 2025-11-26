17 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath & Other Political Leaders Pay Tributes To Victims & Security Personnel | X

New Delhi: Political leaders across the country marked the seventeenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Wednesday, November 26, paying tribute to the victims and honouring the security personnel who lost their lives during one of India’s most devastating terror attacks.

Their messages recalled the scale of the horrific 2008 attacks, the courage shown by the citizens and the national commitment to combating terrorism.

Political leaders remember the tragic day

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi described the day as a moment to remember those who died in the assault. In his X post, he wrote, “My humble tribute to the brave soldiers and common citizens who were martyred in the dussahasi terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. India will never forget their courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute, referring to the sacrifices made by both civilians and security personnel. He said the nation would never forget their actions and added that “New India is united for the complete eradication of every form of terrorism.”

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalled the loss of innocent citizens and the role of the security forces, noting that the nation remained indebted to their actions. “On this very day in 2008, we lost many of our loved ones due to the cowardly acts of terrorists in Mumbai,” he wrote, adding that India today stands united under a policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar referred to the attack as a “cowardly terrorist attack” on the country’s financial capital and said the security forces confronted the gunmen with “unparalleled courage, fortitude, and valor”. He added that the sacrifices of the soldiers and civilians would remain “etched in memory” and paid tribute to the “brave sons of Mother India” who lost their lives.

BJP national president JP Nadda said he bowed to the soldiers, police personnel and civilians who made the supreme sacrifice. He noted that while many innocents were killed, security personnel responded with “extraordinary courage and valor”. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India continues to stand firm against terrorism with a zero tolerance stance.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed this sentiment, calling his tribute “humble” and thanking the fallen for their courage and dedication.

Investigations Continue Seventeen Years On

This year marks seventeen years since ten terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba launched coordinated assaults across Mumbai, killing 166 people and injuring 300. The attacks targeted the Taj and Oberoi hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and Leopold Cafe.

Authorities continue to observe the anniversary with official remembrance events. The Ministry of Home Affairs said NSG Mumbai is organising a memorial and pledge ceremony at the Gateway of India under the theme 'Neverever', with displays honouring the fallen. Eleven colleges and twenty-six schools are conducting pledge-taking ceremonies, and the Gateway is set to be illuminated in the tricolour.

Investigations into the wider conspiracy behind the attack remain active till today. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought additional information from the United States regarding 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana, raising further queries after his interrogation earlier this year.