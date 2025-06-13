Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Patna Metro Work, Sets August 2025 Deadline For Priority Corridor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection of the Patna Metro Rail Project. | X @ians_india

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection of the Patna Metro Rail Project, reviewing progress at key stations including Malahi Pakadi and Bhootnath Metro Station.

The Chief Minister issued necessary directions to officials and emphasised the timely completion of the project.

During the visit, Urban Development and Housing Department Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing construction works in the priority corridor, which spans from Malahi Pakadi to Pataliputra Bus Terminal.

Using a site map, Singh informed the Chief Minister about the facilities planned at Malahi Pakadi Metro Station, including escalators, ticket counters, passenger amenities, public and paid areas, lifts, and access paths to the platform.

He added that a total 6.20 km stretch—covering Malahi Pakadi, Khemnichak, Bhootnath Road, Zero Mile, and Pataliputra Bus Terminal—is being given top priority for early completion.

The Bihar government has allocated Rs 115.10 crore for the execution of this section, with a target to operationalise it by August 15, 2025.

Addressing officials during the inspection, CM Nitish Kumar said, "We have designed the Patna Metro Rail Project in a modern and efficient format. Regular inspections are being conducted to ensure quality and timely delivery. I have instructed officials that no obstacles should be allowed to delay the construction. Complete the project within the stipulated timeline for the convenience of the people."

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jivesh Kumar and Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh welcomed the Chief Minister at the site by presenting him with a bouquet.

During the inspection, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Commissioner of Patna Division Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate of Patna Dr Tyag Rajan SM, and Senior Superintendent of Police Avkash Kumar were also present.

The Patna Metro Rail Project is envisioned as a transformative infrastructure initiative for the city, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and improve public transport connectivity.

