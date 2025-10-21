'Which Islam Do You Propagate?': Netizens Slam Zakir Naik's Old Lecture Claiming Women's 'Obscene Clothes' Cause Rape | VIDEO | X

New Delhi: An old video of Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik resurfaced on social media drawing heavy backlash, wherein he openly suggests that women who do not "adhere to Quranic dress code" share responsibility for rape.

The clip, reportedly uploaded by a YouTube channel named EnlighteningEcho in 2024, started doing the rounds on social media again this month, receiving criticism from historians, scholars and netizens alike.

He is an awful human being, less said about Islam he propagates. I have always condemned him unequivocally and all sane people should do that. https://t.co/12NCLW2NFD — S lrfan Habib एस इरफान हबीब عرفان حبئب (@irfhabib) October 20, 2025

The two-minute clip features Naik responding to a question on rape and forgiveness during one of his recorded Q&A sessions. In the video, he argues that while rape and murder are major sins, a victim's failure to dress "modestly" can make her "partially to blame" if such crimes are committed. "If she wore obscene clothes because of which the rape took place, then she is responsible," Naik says in the clip, adding that women are tested by Allah in such situations.

Naik further says that a rapist can still be forgiven if he "truly repents" and fulfils the five conditions of repentance, framing both the victim and the perpetrator as undergoing divine trials. The remarks, criticised for promoting victim-blaming, was condemned by several users on X.

Historian Irfan Habib, in an X post, denounced Naik, writing, "He is an awful human being, less said about Islam he propagates. I have always condemned him unequivocally and all sane people should do that." His post came as replies flooded in questioning Habib’s own interpretation of Islam and whether it diverged from Naik's.

Netizens Reject Naik's Ideology

The clip, which has now surpassed 58,000 views on X, triggered a massive reaction. Many users labelled Naik’s statements misogynistic, calling them a dangerous justification for sexual violence. One user commented, “The likes of him is one reason more people are getting Islamophobic,” reflecting frustration at how such rhetoric fuels broader prejudice.

Others defended Naik, arguing that his statements were being taken out of context within Islamic teachings on forgiveness. The controversy also revived wider debates around modesty codes and gender-based violence, with reference to studies linking religious justifications for modesty with increased acceptance of sexual violence in some communities.