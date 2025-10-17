Indore News: SDMs Told To Ensure Safety Measures At Fireworks Shops |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Safety measures must be implemented at temporary fireworks shops, ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the state home department.

If any negligence or irregularity is found, immediate action must be taken, collector Shivam Verma has instructed all SDMs of the district.

Additional district magistrate Roshan Rai has issued a letter to all SDMs in this regard. The letter said that licensees should ensure all safety measures at shops set up in temporary sheds during Diwali.

Considering the safety of life and property during Diwali, special attention should be paid to safety measures under the provisions of the Explosives Rules 2008 when issuing temporary licenses for the sale of fireworks from shops set up in temporary sheds.

Fireworks should be stored in sheds made of safe and non-flammable material. Temporary shops for the sale of fireworks should be located 3 metres apart and 50 metres from protected areas.

These temporary sheds should not face each other. No oil lamps, gas lamps or open electric lights should be used within the safety distance and for lighting these shops.

If electrical lines are used, they should be firmly fixed to the wall or ceiling and no wires should be hanging. Switches for these lights should be installed on the wall and a master switch should be mandatory for all shops in a row.

Fireworks will be prohibited within 50 metres of a shop. No more than 50 temporary shops will be permitted in a single cluster. The area of a fireworks shop should be no less than 9 square metres and no more than 25 square metres.