 Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Sunny Skies With Occasional Rain Showers; AQI Remains Poor At 148, Wadala & BKC Worst Hit
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear blue skies and bright sunshine on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city and its suburbs are expected to experience mostly sunny weather through the day, though light rain or thundershowers could develop by evening or night. Daytime temperatures are predicted to reach around 35°C, while the minimum will stay near 25°C, making for warm and slightly humid conditions.

Overall AQI Remains Poor

However, despite the pleasant weather, Mumbaikars continued to battle poor air quality. Real-time data from AQI.in showed the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 148 on Thursday morning, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. The city’s air quality has been deteriorating steadily over the past week, largely due to Diwali-related pollution, reduced wind movement and stagnant atmospheric conditions that trap pollutants close to the surface.

Wadala & BKC Report Severely Poor Air Quality

Several areas across the city recorded alarmingly high pollution levels. Wadala Truck Terminal emerged as the most affected spot with an AQI of 337, falling under the ‘severe’ category. Other locations such as Bandra Kurla Complex (260), Shivaji Nagar in Govandi (200), and Chakala-Andheri West (183) also reported unhealthy air. Powai matched Andheri’s AQI at 183, with residents witnessing visible smog and reduced visibility in the early morning hours.

In contrast, some pockets across the city fared relatively better. Parel-Bhoiwada reported the cleanest air with an AQI of 68, followed closely by Momin Nagar-Jogeshwari and Thakur Village, both at 72. Vile Parle West recorded a moderate 96, while Borivali East reported 100, still within acceptable limits but showing signs of gradual deterioration.

According to AQI.in’s classification, air quality between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘moderate’, 101–150 ‘poor’, 151–200 ‘unhealthy’, and anything above 200 ‘severe to hazardous’. With most of Mumbai now oscillating between ‘poor’ and ‘severe’, health experts have urged citizens, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

