Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity

Navi Mumbai: A man from Pagote village in Uran had been arrested for allegedly burning his wife over suspicion. According to police, the accused tied up his wife in front of their seven-year-old daughter, poured kerosene on her, and set her ablaze on suspicion of infidelity. After the incident, the husband tried to pass it off as suicide. However, the truth surfaced when their daughter narrated the entire ordeal to the police. Uran police have since arrested the accused, identified as Rajkumar Ramshiromani Sahu (35).

Rajkumar lived with his wife, Jagrani Sahu (32), and their daughter near a Marathi school in Pagote village. He frequently quarreled with his wife, suspecting her of having extramarital affairs. On the night of August 25, another argument broke out between the couple. Enraged, Rajkumar tied up Jagrani’s hands and feet in front of their daughter, poured kerosene on her, and set her on fire with a lighter. He then fled the scene with his daughter.

When Uran police received information about a woman being burnt in Pagote, they rushed to the spot. Jagrani, however, had suffered 100% burns and died on the spot. Initially, police registered it as an accidental death. When they contacted Rajkumar, he feigned ignorance and claimed to be in Bhiwandi. Upon learning of his wife’s death, he alleged that she had set herself on fire. Police inquiries with neighbors revealed that the couple often fought, raising suspicions.

Meanwhile, the police noticed that Rajkumar’s daughter was terrified of accompanying him after her mother’s death. "On gently questioning her, she revealed that her father had tied up her mother and burned her alive. Confronted with this testimony, Rajkumar confessed to killing his wife over suspicion of her character," police said.

Rajkumar was arrested and is in police custody till September 1.