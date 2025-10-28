 Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
A 39-year-old worker, Prasad Sankhe, died of electrocution while performing routine electrical work at an extrusion company in Tarapur MIDC, Palghar, on Monday. He was rushed to Varad Hospital in Boisar, where he was declared dead. The body was sent for postmortem, and police have registered a case of accidental death and begun an inquiry.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: A worker has died of electrocution at an extrusion company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred during routine electrical work at the unit located in the Tarapur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Monday afternoon, an official from Boisar police station said.

The worker, identified as Prasad Sankhe (39), a resident of Boisar, suffered an electric shock. He was taken to Varad Hospital in Boisar, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

article-image

The body was later sent to a government hospital for a postmortem.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an inquiry into it, the official said. 

