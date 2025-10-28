Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From Feb 17 To 19

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From February 17 | X (@MahaDGIPR)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the international conference ‘Mumbai Climate Week’ will be held in Mumbai from February 17 to 19, 2026. The event aims to highlight India’s leadership in climate change and environmental conservation at the global level. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the official logo of Mumbai Climate Week.

The ambitious initiative has been conceptualised by Project Mumbai and will be organized in collaboration with the Maharashtra government’s Department of Environment and Climate Change and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The announcement was made during a meeting held at the committee hall in Mantralaya. Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Department Secretary Jayshree Bhoj, and Project Mumbai’s founder and CEO Shishir Joshi were also present.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that Mumbai Climate Week will play an important role in balancing development and environmental action, especially in the context of challenges faced by developing nations due to climate change, food, and energy shortages. He added that the event will provide a platform for policymakers, experts, and citizens to come together and find sustainable solutions.

The need for such an event has grown stronger as climate change continues to impact urban areas like Mumbai through rising temperatures, erratic monsoons, and flooding. Experts say cities must take the lead in climate resilience by adopting cleaner energy sources, protecting coastlines, and promoting sustainable living.

Project Mumbai CEO Shishir Joshi said, “This initiative is more than a conference. It is a step towards a collective movement that will connect citizens, policymakers, and innovators to secure a sustainable future for Mumbai and beyond.”