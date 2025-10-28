 Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From Feb 17 To 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From Feb 17 To 19

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From Feb 17 To 19

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the ‘Mumbai Climate Week’ from February 17 to 19, 2026, highlighting India’s climate leadership, with collaboration from Project Mumbai and local authorities.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From February 17 | X (@MahaDGIPR)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the international conference ‘Mumbai Climate Week’ will be held in Mumbai from February 17 to 19, 2026. The event aims to highlight India’s leadership in climate change and environmental conservation at the global level. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the official logo of Mumbai Climate Week.

The ambitious initiative has been conceptualised by Project Mumbai and will be organized in collaboration with the Maharashtra government’s Department of Environment and Climate Change and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The announcement was made during a meeting held at the committee hall in Mantralaya. Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Department Secretary Jayshree Bhoj, and Project Mumbai’s founder and CEO Shishir Joshi were also present.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that Mumbai Climate Week will play an important role in balancing development and environmental action, especially in the context of challenges faced by developing nations due to climate change, food, and energy shortages. He added that the event will provide a platform for policymakers, experts, and citizens to come together and find sustainable solutions.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Group Signs MoUs Worth ₹53,000 Crore To Participate In Vadhavan Port Mega Project
Adani Group Signs MoUs Worth ₹53,000 Crore To Participate In Vadhavan Port Mega Project
Uttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case
Uttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case
Delhi Development Authority Identifies 60-Acre Land In Narela For ₹500-Crore 'Educational City' Project
Delhi Development Authority Identifies 60-Acre Land In Narela For ₹500-Crore 'Educational City' Project
Cyclone Montha: 30 IndiGo, 2 Air India, 5 Air India Express Flights Cancelled In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Cyclone Montha: 30 IndiGo, 2 Air India, 5 Air India Express Flights Cancelled In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And...
article-image

The need for such an event has grown stronger as climate change continues to impact urban areas like Mumbai through rising temperatures, erratic monsoons, and flooding. Experts say cities must take the lead in climate resilience by adopting cleaner energy sources, protecting coastlines, and promoting sustainable living.

Also Watch

Project Mumbai CEO Shishir Joshi said, “This initiative is more than a conference. It is a step towards a collective movement that will connect citizens, policymakers, and innovators to secure a sustainable future for Mumbai and beyond.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 300 Students To Travel To Mumbai For Women’s World Cup Semi-Final Between India & Australia

Pune: 300 Students To Travel To Mumbai For Women’s World Cup Semi-Final Between India & Australia

Mumbai Guide: Love Bar Hopping? Here Are 7 Spots To Explore City's Night-Life

Mumbai Guide: Love Bar Hopping? Here Are 7 Spots To Explore City's Night-Life

Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC

Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Across SoBo, Power Cut At Fort; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Across SoBo, Power Cut At Fort; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From...

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From...