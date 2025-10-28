Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Across SoBo, Power Cut At Fort; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The Regional Meteorological Center has issued yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar areas |

Mumbai: Rains continue to lash Mumbai on October 28, with reports coming from areas across South Mumbai including Breach Candy, Nariman Point and Fort area. This comes as the Regional Meteorological Center has issued yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar areas today and predicted light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds (30- 40kmph) accompanied with thunderstorm at isolated places.

Power Cut in Fort Area

Several users took to social media to share an update about the rains. A user on X also informed of power cut in the Fort area. A user also shared visual of showers from the Breach Candy area.

More Rains Exprected Across City

According to Rushikesh Agre who tracks Mumbai Rains, shared an update on his social media and said that South Mumbai is likely to see heavy to intense rains, adding that Western Suburbs and Central Areas is also likely to get heavy rain next few hours.

The unseasonal October showers cooled the city and significantly improved air quality, which had deteriorated due to pollution and stagnant winds. Speakling of today's prediction, the IMD predicted that the maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum could drop to around 25°C.

The weather beureau has predicted that isolated pockets will continue to experience rainfall and a yellow alert is in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad until October 30.