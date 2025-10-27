Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion | Instagram/ Anuradha Paudwal

Mumbai: Celebrated playback singer and Padma Shri awardee Anuradha Paudwal has marked a century of healing at KEM Hospital with a heartfelt gesture the donation of a NICU ventilator through her Sarvodaya Foundation. The contribution beautifully bridges her legacy of melody with a mission of compassion.

The donation, made to commemorate the hospital’s centenary year, was lauded by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, who described it as “a shining example of social responsibility.”

‘A Symbol of Hope for Generations to Come’

“When respected personalities take part in public welfare initiatives, their involvement adds value far beyond monetary contribution. Perhaps one of the infants treated on this ventilator will grow up to be a great singer someday,” Gagrani said with optimism.

He praised Paudwal’s lifelong devotion to Indian and devotional music, calling her “a role model for generations.” He also commended the Sarvodaya Foundation’s sustained work in healthcare, water conservation, and education, noting that her philanthropic efforts are as inspiring as her musical journey.

A Timely Donation for a Critical Cause

At a brief felicitation ceremony, Paudwal’s family members joined KEM Dean Dr. Sangeeta Ravat, NICU Head Dr. Anita Haribalkrishna, and Nana Palkar Smruti Pratishthan member Krishna Mahadik.

Dr. Haribalkrishna shared that the NICU was in urgent need of a ventilator, and that the equipment was transported from Bengaluru to Mumbai within just four days, ensuring timely support for newborn care.

‘Music Has Healing Power,’ Says Paudwal

Reflecting on her journey, Anuradha Paudwal spoke about her belief in the therapeutic power of music.

“Music has healing qualities. Even without formal training, I have been able to serve music through dedication and devotion. I hope it continues to bring comfort and healing to patients,” she said.