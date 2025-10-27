 Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received an impressive response to its ‘Fort-Building Competition’ organized under the Maharashtra Government’s ‘Durgotsav’ initiative. The competition saw 56 entries in total — 36 from schools and 20 in the open category.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Participants from schools and local groups across Navi Mumbai created replicas of Maharashtra’s iconic forts as part of the Durgotsav 2025 celebration | X - @NMMConline

56 Fort Models Submitted

The competition saw 56 entries in total — 36 from schools and 20 in the open category. "Many of the participating groups have already uploaded their fort models on the official Durgotsav 2025 digital platform and received digital certificates of appreciation signed by Chief Minister," said an official.

Finalists Announced In Two Categories

From these entries, 16 fort replicas including eight from the school group and eight from the open group were shortlisted for the final round. The preliminary evaluation was carried out by noted art director and School of Art, Charni Road, Mumbai professor Shivam Ghodajkar.

School Group Finalists

In the school group, the finalists include Rayat Education Society’s Modern School, Vashi; NMMC Secondary School, Ghansoli; NMMC School No. 71, Indiranagar; IES Navi Mumbai High School, Vashi; Gyandeep Seva Mandal Primary School, Karave; Vivekanand Sankul High School, Sanpada; ICL High School, Vashi; and NMMC School No. 103, Airoli.

Open Category Finalists

In the open category, the finalists are Shlok and Shivansh Shinde (Airoli); Shankarkrupa Mitra Mandal (Airoli); Ashtavinayak Society (Vashi); Ekvira Group (Digha); Rajanchi Chhoti Praja (Airoli); Twins Hallmark Co-operative Housing Society (Koparkhairane); Satyam Association (Belapur); and Singh Sena (Sanpada).

Celebrating Maharashtra’s Fort Heritage

The Durgotsav initiative by the Government of Maharashtra aims to celebrate the valor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by recreating replicas of twelve historic forts including Raigad, Pratapgad, Sindhudurg, Salher, Khanderi, Jinji, Panhala, Shivneri, Vijaydurg, Lohgad, and Padmadurg all of which are listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Participants were asked to build replicas of these forts and upload them digitally, reviving Maharashtra’s age-old Diwali tradition of fort-making.

Final Round And Felicitation Ceremony

According to civic officials, the Sports and Cultural Affairs Department organized the competition to promote public participation and cultural awareness.

"The final round inspection of the shortlisted entries will be completed within two days, after which 12 winners, six from each group and will be felicitated with awards and certificates," said an official

