Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of New Maharashtra BJP Office In Mumbai | Video |

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the new Maharashtra headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in south Mumbai, marking a major milestone in the party’s organizational expansion. The ceremony was held at a prime plot near Churchgate railway station, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leaders.

VIDEO | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, performs bhoomipujan of the new BJP office in Mumbai.#AmitShah #DevendraFadnavis #Maharashtra



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/xLgToLR4ET — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2025

According to party officials, the upcoming multi-storey structure will mirror the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi in both design and functionality. “As per the plan, the new building will come up on the Churchgate plot. It will be technologically advanced, spacious, and equipped with all modern facilities necessary for the party’s future growth,” said a senior BJP leader, as quoted by the Indian Express.

The building will include high-end security features, including biometric systems, digital access control, and state-of-the-art communication infrastructure. Party leaders stated that the new office will serve as a central hub for BJP’s Maharashtra operations, reflecting its growing presence and organizational strength across the state.

Amit Shah Launches Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels

Earlier in the day, Shah also inaugurated a series of maritime and fisheries sector initiatives, underscoring the government’s focus on self-reliance and cooperative-led growth. At Mazagon Dock, he launched a fleet of state-of-the-art Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

VIDEO | Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates state-of-the-art deep-sea fishing vessels at Mazagon Dock as part of India Maritime Week 2025.



Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are also present.#IndiaMaritimeWeek #AmitShah… pic.twitter.com/RS36nxXlUf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2025

Each vessel, priced at Rs 1.2 crore, has been funded jointly by the Government of Maharashtra, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and the Union Fisheries Department. The project aims to boost India’s Blue Economy by modernising marine fisheries, expanding deep-sea operations, and enabling cooperatives to explore untapped fishing resources in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and high seas.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels at Mazagon Dock pic.twitter.com/8J5HQAkAB2 — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2025

The initiative, Shah said, represents Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India that empowers fishermen and coastal communities through sustainable practices and cooperative participation.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the inaugural ceremony of India Maritime Week 2025 pic.twitter.com/zlo83jbN0L — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2025

In addition, the Home Minister inaugurated the fourth edition of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in Mumbai by garlanding a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolizing India’s proud maritime legacy. The event brought together stakeholders from the shipping, ports, and logistics sectors to chart strategies aimed at strengthening India’s global maritime footprint.