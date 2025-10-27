 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of New Maharashtra BJP Office In Mumbai | Video
The building will include high-end security features, including biometric systems, digital access control, and state-of-the-art communication infrastructure. Party leaders stated that the new office will serve as a central hub for BJP’s Maharashtra operations, reflecting its growing presence and organizational strength across the state.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the new Maharashtra headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in south Mumbai, marking a major milestone in the party’s organizational expansion. The ceremony was held at a prime plot near Churchgate railway station, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leaders.

According to party officials, the upcoming multi-storey structure will mirror the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi in both design and functionality. “As per the plan, the new building will come up on the Churchgate plot. It will be technologically advanced, spacious, and equipped with all modern facilities necessary for the party’s future growth,” said a senior BJP leader, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Earlier in the day, Shah also inaugurated a series of maritime and fisheries sector initiatives, underscoring the government’s focus on self-reliance and cooperative-led growth. At Mazagon Dock, he launched a fleet of state-of-the-art Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Each vessel, priced at Rs 1.2 crore, has been funded jointly by the Government of Maharashtra, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and the Union Fisheries Department. The project aims to boost India’s Blue Economy by modernising marine fisheries, expanding deep-sea operations, and enabling cooperatives to explore untapped fishing resources in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and high seas.

The initiative, Shah said, represents Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India that empowers fishermen and coastal communities through sustainable practices and cooperative participation.

In addition, the Home Minister inaugurated the fourth edition of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in Mumbai by garlanding a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolizing India’s proud maritime legacy. The event brought together stakeholders from the shipping, ports, and logistics sectors to chart strategies aimed at strengthening India’s global maritime footprint.

