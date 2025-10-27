'BJP Office Is No Less Than A Temple': Union Home Minister Amit Shah At The Foundation Ceremony In Mumbai | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Mumbai today. During his visit, the foundation stone of the new office of Maharashtra BJP in Mumbai was laid by the Union Home Minister. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior BJP leaders were present for this event.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony of the BJP office, Amit Shah commented on various issues in Maharashtra. Amit Shah also said that today is an auspicious day for the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the BJP office is no less than a temple for our workers.

What did Amit Shah say?

“Today is an auspicious day for all the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Because today the foundation stone of the Maharashtra BJP office has been laid. From today, the Maharashtra BJP is making a new beginning. From the time the BJP was founded until today, 2025, everyone from every BJP worker to all the leaders knows that the office is a temple for us. For all the other parties, the office will be an office. But for every BJP worker, the BJP office is no less than a temple,” said Amit Shah in a speech.

“Since the formation of the Jan Sangh till today, we have always accepted the idea of ​​running a political party. We have always based our policy on principles. We have always fought for the welfare of the people of India. Now no one can deny that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a strong signature in the political arena of Maharashtra as well. Therefore, today on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the party’s state office, I wish the workers all the best,” said Amit Shah.

About BJP Office

“The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party office has a library, six meeting rooms, a conference hall, a grand auditorium with 400 seats, an office for the party’s state president and an office for the Chief Minister. Not only this, arrangements have also been made in the office for some workers to stay,” said Amit Shah in his speech.

He also stated that, "BJP offices are a symbol of service and public welfare. Maharashtra is doing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new BJP office in Mumbai. I am doing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Maharashtra BJP office in Mumbai."