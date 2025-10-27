Mumbai Crime: Six Afghan Nationals Arrested For Living Illegally Under Fake Identities | Representative Photo

Mumbai Police have arrested six Afghan nationals for illegally residing in the country using fake Indian identities, officials said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch conducted coordinated operations in Colaba and Dharavi on Sunday, leading to the arrests.

Who Are the Accused?

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Abdul Samad Haji Ahmed Zai Nauroji (47) from Kandahar, Mohammed Rasol Kamaluddin Khaksar (24), Zia Ul Haq Ahmadi (36), Asad Khan Tara Kai (36), and Mohammed Ibrahim Gazanavi (36), all from Kabul, and Amil Ullah (48) from Zabul province. Officials said all six men had entered India between 2015 and 2019 on medical visas and initially landed in Delhi.

Visas Expired, Fake Identities Created

After their visas expired, the men chose to remain in India unlawfully and settled in areas such as Fort, Colaba, and Dharavi. To conceal their status, they changed their names and obtained fake identity documents including voter cards and local address proofs. These fraudulent papers allowed them to continue living in Mumbai undetected for several years, police said.

Crime Branch Cracks the Case

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s special team received specific intelligence about the suspects’ locations and movements. Using technical surveillance and local informers, officers managed to trace and apprehend all six accused. “They had been living under fake names and holding forged documents. Once verified, their real identities were confirmed through background checks,” an officer said.

To Be Deported to Afghanistan

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated for further details on how they procured the fake documents and whether they were part of a larger network. Authorities confirmed that deportation proceedings are underway, and the men will be sent back to Afghanistan following due legal process.

