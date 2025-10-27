Mumbai Crime: Aarey Police Crack ₹47.65 Lakh Burglary Case Within 12 Hours; Father-Son Duo Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The crime of burglary in a bungalow at Royal Palms Estate, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, was solved within just 12 hours. In this case, the Aarey police have arrested a father-son duo of thieves and recovered stolen gold, silver and diamonds ornaments, as well as brass idols, worth Rs 47.65 lakh from their possession.

About The Case

According to the police, the complainant, Gangarajam Gangaram Wutnuri, 59, reported a burglary at Bungalow No. 31, Royal Palms Estate, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East. Last week, unidentified persons allegedly broke the glass window of the bungalow’s hall, entered the premises, and stole gold, silver, and diamond ornaments, old utensils, and brass idols worth Rs 47.65 lakh.

A swift investigation was launched under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil. Crime Detection Officer PSI Sachin Panchal visited the scene and examined footage from 35 CCTV cameras in the area. The footage revealed two suspicious individuals loitering near the bungalow.

Based on technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the suspects, Niyamatullah Ayub Khan alias Julie, 38, and his son Shahid Niyamatullah Khan, 19, were traced and arrested within 12 hours. All stolen ornaments and other valuables were recovered from their possession.

The operation was carried out by the team of Police Inspector (Crime) Mangesh Andhare, under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil of Aarey Police Station.

