 Mumbai Crime: Aarey Police Crack ₹47.65 Lakh Burglary Case Within 12 Hours; Father-Son Duo Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Aarey Police Crack ₹47.65 Lakh Burglary Case Within 12 Hours; Father-Son Duo Arrested

Mumbai Crime: Aarey Police Crack ₹47.65 Lakh Burglary Case Within 12 Hours; Father-Son Duo Arrested

Aarey Police solved a ₹47.65 lakh burglary at Royal Palms Estate, Goregaon East, within 12 hours. A father-son duo, Niyamatullah Ayub Khan (38) and Shahid Khan (19), were arrested after police reviewed 35 CCTV cameras. Stolen gold, silver, diamond ornaments, and brass idols were recovered under Senior Inspector Ravindra Patil’s supervision.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Aarey Police Crack ₹47.65 Lakh Burglary Case Within 12 Hours; Father-Son Duo Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The crime of burglary in a bungalow at Royal Palms Estate, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, was solved within just 12 hours. In this case, the Aarey police have arrested a father-son duo of thieves and recovered stolen gold, silver and diamonds ornaments, as well as brass idols, worth Rs 47.65 lakh from their possession.

About The Case

According to the police, the complainant, Gangarajam Gangaram Wutnuri, 59, reported a burglary at Bungalow No. 31, Royal Palms Estate, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East. Last week, unidentified persons allegedly broke the glass window of the bungalow’s hall, entered the premises, and stole gold, silver, and diamond ornaments, old utensils, and brass idols worth Rs 47.65 lakh.

Read Also
Mumbai Woman In US Loses ₹84 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam
article-image

A swift investigation was launched under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil. Crime Detection Officer PSI Sachin Panchal visited the scene and examined footage from 35 CCTV cameras in the area. The footage revealed two suspicious individuals loitering near the bungalow.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks - VIDEOS
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks - VIDEOS
Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against Australia At Sydney
Watch: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Earn Special Praise From Gautam Gambhir For Innings Against Australia At Sydney
US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash In South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions With China
US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash In South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions With China

Based on technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the suspects, Niyamatullah Ayub Khan alias Julie, 38, and his son Shahid Niyamatullah Khan, 19, were traced and arrested within 12 hours. All stolen ornaments and other valuables were recovered from their possession.

The operation was carried out by the team of Police Inspector (Crime) Mangesh Andhare, under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil of Aarey Police Station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Land': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Gratitude For...

'In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Land': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Gratitude For...

'Vadhvan Port To Be Among World’s Top 10': Amit Shah After Inaugurating India Maritime Week In...

'Vadhvan Port To Be Among World’s Top 10': Amit Shah After Inaugurating India Maritime Week In...

Navi Mumbai: Over 1 Lakh CIDCO Apartments Celebrated Diwali, Facing Water Shortage In Panvel,...

Navi Mumbai: Over 1 Lakh CIDCO Apartments Celebrated Diwali, Facing Water Shortage In Panvel,...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 2 Teenagers Killed After Ahmedabad–Howrah Express Hits Them While Shooting...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 2 Teenagers Killed After Ahmedabad–Howrah Express Hits Them While Shooting...

Consumer Connect: Self-Redvpt? Society Doesn’t Need Registrar’s Approval

Consumer Connect: Self-Redvpt? Society Doesn’t Need Registrar’s Approval