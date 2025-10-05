 Mumbai Local Train: Central Railway Announces Night Block For Track Upgradation; Check Out Details
Mumbaikars using Central Railway's suburban network on October 5 should note a traffic block between Parel and Byculla from 12:30 AM to 4:30 AM for infrastructure upgrades. The UP fast line will be affected, causing short-terminations for two long-distance trains at Dadar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbaikars planning to travel on the Central Railway's suburban network during the night of October 4 and 5 should be aware of a special traffic block between Parel and Byculla stations. The block is scheduled from 12:30 AM to 4:30 AM on October 5 to facilitate the conversion of DSS point number 127A from a 52 kg section to a 60 kg section at Byculla station. This upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the suburban network and improve operational safety.

As a result, the UP fast line between Parel (excluding) and Byculla (including) will be affected during the specified hours. Consequently, two long-distance trains, Train No. 11020 (Bhubaneswar–CSMT Konark Express) and Train No. 12810 (Howrah–CSMT Express), will be short-terminated at Dadar station. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make alternative arrangements for the final leg of their travel.

Additionally, Central Railway has cautioned that other late-running Mail/Express services, as well as special trains scheduled during this period, may either be regulated or short-terminated depending on operational requirements. Delays in arrival at destination stations are also possible.

Passengers are requested to cooperate and bear with the inconvenience caused. For real-time updates and further information, travelers are encouraged to stay connected with official announcements from Central Railway.

