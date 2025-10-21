Mumbai: Frustrated Residents Share Visuals Of Overflowing Dustbins, Garbage On Fire From Santacruz | VIDEO

Santacruz Resident Slam BMC Over Poor Waste Management |

Mumbai: The residents of Santacruz which is one of Mumbai's upscale suburbs, have voiced strong criticism against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by sharing images and videos of overflowing garbage bins, some even catching fire. A resident also described the situation as a “Diwali gift” from the civic body. She added that despite residents paying high property taxes, the basic waste management is not done properly.

Taking to social media, a Santacruz resident named Nanddini Sharma shared images of garbabe burning and wrote, “#Diwaligift from BMC to us. Overflowing dustbins with garbage on fire. Supposedly, a well-known suburb #Santacruz with high property taxes. Sick, tired, and failed by the systems that run the city.”

#Diwaligift from BMC to us. Overflowing dustbins with garbage on fire. Supposedly, a well known suburb #santacruz with high property taxes. Sick, tired & failed by the systems that run the city #mumbai @mybmc @mybmcWardHE @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/CWzGbnuOx9 — Nanddini Sharma (@Nandini_SS) October 21, 2025

Another resident from Santacruz’s H/E ward shared video of garbabge spilled on the road. He said that the BMC garbage trucks have not been collecting waste for the past two days, leading to litter scattered across the streets.

The resident on X informed that even after asking them to collect the garbabge, the driver said, "it’s not for here whereas it’s clearly written H/E ward."

@mybmc we have been observing from last two days that BMC garbage vehicle comes but they don’t pick up the garbage. Now the situation has become even worse. Today too the same thing happened. The driver said that it’s not for here whereas it’s clearly written H/E ward pic.twitter.com/pkan0NR3Hz — baeखुद (@KhanZaid_K) October 20, 2025

Reactions on the post

A user called it most pathetic ward and said, "No one is actually worried about citizens I think we should stop paying tax.. Give facilities and take tax."

Another user commented saying that the BMC should address the issue of garbage bin collection in a more organised manner raising health and security hazard. "Health and security hazard that can lead to a fire that can be uncontrollable. BMC have to address the issue of garbage bin collection in a more organised manner and on holidays staff rotation to keep THE CITY-SUBURBAN clean should be considered," he said.

Some other slammed the civic body and said, "They have no right to give sermons on waste segregation when they can't even do their basic mandatory daily duty."

Some one sarcastically joked and said, "Diwalit zhopi gele essential services waale ? (Essential servivces are sleeping during Diwali?)"

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Calls 'Garbage A Serious Malaise Countrywide'

Earlier on October 16, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on called garbage management a serious problem, highlighting that no municipalities bodies of big cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru has managed to solve it.

The Biocon Chairperson added that though cities like Indore and Surat appear to have successfully tackled the garbage problem, metropolitan hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru still struggle with poor waste disposal systems.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/