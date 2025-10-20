Mumbai Weather Update: City To Experience Sunny Day With Intense Heat; AQI Exceeds 300 On Diwali | Pinterest

Mumbai: Due to the fluctuations in the weather over the past few days, the citizens of Mumbai and Konkan are once again experiencing different weather conditions. While there is intense heat on one hand, there is still a possibility of drizzle in some parts. According to the weather department's forecast, there will not be a big difference in the weather in these parts on October 20.

Today's Weather Forecast

On October 20, the city is expected to experience minimum and maximum temperatures laying between 20 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, accordingly to a recent update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity is expected to range around 61% while the wind will be flowing at 10 kmph.

Today's weather in Mumbai is dry and clear, with rising temperatures due to a prolonged heat wave. The heat intensity has been noticeable since morning, and the weather department warns of further increases post-noon, urging citizens to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

Thane and Navi Mumbai are experiencing similar conditions, with intermittent cloud cover giving way to renewed intense heat. Residents are advised to prioritize their health amidst the escalating temperatures.

In Palghar district, light rain has ceased, leading to a rise in temperature and a noticeable increase in summer heat. Raigad district experiences stable, dry weather, while Ratnagiri forecasts drizzle to moderate rain.

The Meteorological Department continues a yellow alert for Sindhudurg district, indicating possible rain showers and cloudy conditions persist today.

Mumbai Becomes World's Second Most Polluted City

Following the withdrawal of the monsoon, Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) has deteriorated, worsened by Diwali firecrackers. The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) recorded an AQI of 310, classified as 'Very Poor', up from 231 the previous day. Other poorly performing areas included Navi Nagar (263), Colaba (263), Kherwadi (225), and Deonar (212). Overall, Mumbai's AQI was 158, considered Moderate.

Mumbai AQI | CPCB Sameer App

Authorities link the declining air quality to weather changes and dust from increased construction activity post-monsoon; a coordination committee meeting is planned to address pollution control. Construction sites are required to follow pollution control regulations, but only 450 out of 1200 have set up AQI monitors. Additionally, the BMC has retracted plans to buy battery-operated dust vacuum vehicles due to inefficiency and health complaints.