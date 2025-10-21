Maharashtra: 6-Year-Old Loses Vision In One Eye After Firecracker Explodes In His Hand In Beed | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Beed: A 6-year-old boy lost vision in one eye after a firecracker exploded in his hand during Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra's Beed city, a doctor treating him said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Monday evening when the boy, resident of Nagoba Galli in the city, was lighting a firecracker.

As it failed to ignite, the boy tried to light the firecracker a second time and it exploded.

The boy, who sustained a severe injury to his left eye, was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital in Beed and later shifted to a private facility for treatment.

"The child's cornea was completely damaged due to the blast, and he has lost the vision in one eye," a doctor from the private hospital said.

The doctor appealed to parents to stay vigilant when their children play with firecrackers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)