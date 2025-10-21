 Maharashtra: 6-Year-Old Loses Vision In One Eye After Firecracker Explodes In His Hand In Beed
A 6-year-old boy from Beed, Maharashtra, lost vision in one eye after a firecracker exploded in his hand during Diwali celebrations. The incident occurred when the firecracker failed to ignite, and he tried to relight it. Doctors said his cornea was completely damaged. They urged parents to supervise children during firecracker use.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 6-Year-Old Loses Vision In One Eye After Firecracker Explodes In His Hand In Beed | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Beed: A 6-year-old boy lost vision in one eye after a firecracker exploded in his hand during Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra's Beed city, a doctor treating him said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Monday evening when the boy, resident of Nagoba Galli in the city, was lighting a firecracker.

As it failed to ignite, the boy tried to light the firecracker a second time and it exploded.

article-image

The boy, who sustained a severe injury to his left eye, was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital in Beed and later shifted to a private facility for treatment.

"The child's cornea was completely damaged due to the blast, and he has lost the vision in one eye," a doctor from the private hospital said.

The doctor appealed to parents to stay vigilant when their children play with firecrackers.

