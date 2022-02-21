Mumbai: Nhava Sheva Customs seized mis-declared goods worth crores in multiple ops this month

The Customs officials at the Nhava Sheva Port Trust this month have carried out at least 15 operations this month and have seized consignments containing products worth crores of rupees on charges of misdeclaration and mis-classification. A maximum number of seized consignments were of Chinese origin toys, officials informed. Such toys without a proper Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certificate, pose serious threats to children besides revenue loss and unfair competition to local manufacturers, Customs officials claimed.

"In past one week, at the Customs officials at the Nhava Sheva port had examined ten consignments of Chinese origin toys and toy parts in which misdeclaration and misclassification ranging from 20% to 80% was observed. On February 20, based on in-house input, we examined a container with goods declared such as Gypsum ceiling tiles, but on examination, the goods having a market value of Rs 1 crore were found to be whey protein and body supplements which were mis-declared to avoid higher duty & mandatory FSSAI license," said a Customs official.

He added, "On February 18, on specific information, we intercepted three containers containing (57 Metric Tonnes Moth Beans) of declared Afghanistan origin. However, on examination, the goods were found to be of Pakistan origin. The estimated duty evasion, in this case, is Rs 1.06 crore. On February 12, on specific input, we intercepted a container of e-waste, declared as: Digital Printer Parts. On examination, the goods were found to be old and used Multifunctional Printers & parts. Import of such goods without valid authorisation and BIS certificate is prohibited."

On February 08, Customs officials examined a consignment with goods declared as dish wash liquid cleaner etc. However, on examination the goods were found to be cosmetics, perfumes, soap, body wash of reputed brands. The value of seized goods in this case was Rs 4 crore. On February 01, officials intercepted multiple containers of pulses import. "Probe had revealed that Country of Origin in this case was misdeclared to avail duty benefit of imports from least developed countries. Approximate value of goods is Rs 5 crore," said the official.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:00 AM IST