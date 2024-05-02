Mumbai News: Kashigaon Cops Help Recover ₹19.65 Lakh Lost To Cyber Frauds

Mumbai: In yet another recovery, the Kashigaon police successfully reverted Rs. 4.40 lakh out of the Rs.5.30 lakh which a 34-year-man from Mira Road had lost to cyber-fraud. With the latest addition the cops helped four people get back a collective amount of Rs19.65 lakh within a month. Toeing the lines of their cyber cell counterparts, the Kashigaon police officials attached to the have set up a mechanism to help recover money lost to online frauds.

The complainants were duped through different modes like rating tasks, stock trading and work-from-home offers. In the first case, the complainant was duped of Rs4.5 lakh under the guise of offering tips which could be used to reap profits in stock trading. In the other two cases, the complainants lost Rs7.3 lakh and Rs3.45 lakh to work-from-home job offers, which envisaged submission of likes and ratings to online videos and ratings of hotels and movies.

Probe leads to identification of bank accounts

Investigations led to the identification of bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked. After continuous follow-ups with the banks concerned, the cops managed to freeze the money before the crooks could withdraw or divert the funds. The amount was reversed to the account of the complainants after judicial orders. Immediately after receiving the complaints, a team led by police inspector Rahul Sonawane, under senior police inspector Rahul Patil, registered cases under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Further investigations are underway. Adding more teeth to fight cybercrimes, MBVV police chief Madhukar Pandey assigned duties to personnel at all 17 police stations under its jurisdiction, who apart from the cyber cell, are working towards recovering money lost to cyber frauds.