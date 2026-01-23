Anupamaa Written Update, January 23: Rahi Shares Family's Saraswati Puja Wishes In Crossover With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 23: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rahi and Prem returning to the Kothari house, where Motiba discusses Anupama’s attempt to stop the project, suggesting it is an act of revenge. As Rahi tries to defend her mother, Motiba urges her to stop taking sides. The family debates whether Anupama is right, when Parag arrives and says he needs to speak with Baa.

Parag confesses to Motiba that he has mortgaged Kothari Nivas for the Mumbai project. Shocked, she rushes to the temple holding the house’s nameplate. Parag informs the family that he has risked the house for the project.

Anil confronts Parag for making such a major decision without consulting anyone. Parag asserts that only Baa has the right to question him and assures her that she will manage the situation and save the house. Baa leaves, stating that if anything happens to her home, she will die too.

Meanwhile, Anupama decides to file a police complaint against Rajni while continuing her social media campaign. At the police station, she is asked to provide evidence for the FIR. Rajni arrives and claims she has no evidence to submit. She requests the inspector to file the complaint against her anyway. Anupama assures the police that she will bring evidence soon and leaves.

On her way back to the chawl, Anupama meets Bharti and apologizes for involving her in marrying Varun. Bharti defends Rajni and Varun, refusing to hear any negative remarks about them.

Back at the Kothari house, everyone advises Parag to focus on the project. Prem supports Anupama, while Rahi takes her father-in-law's side, claiming she has spoken to Anupama and hopes she will consider his perspective.

The episode concludes with a crossover with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, where Rahi hands over a diary to Vrinda containing the family's wishes for Saraswati Puja. To this, Rahi wishes her relations with family to get better. The promo shows Rahi asking her mother to back down, while she continues to urge her not to interfere.