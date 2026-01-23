Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 23: Ranvijay Tries To Kill Pari, Tulsi Saves Her

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 23 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 23: Today's episode starts with Mihir telling Ranvijay to leave Shanti Niketan. While leaving, he warns Pari, and she starts crying, but Mihir and Rithik support her. Noina and Suchu are having a conversation, and the former is worried as Ranvijay has shares of the Virani group. They also start talking about Mihir getting Dev and Saloni's kundali matched, and Noina reveals that he also wants his and her kundali to match. Meanwhile, Suchu checks Mihir and Tulsi's kundali, and it is a perfect match.

Tulsi, Vaishnavi, and Vrinda visit Ajay's office, and they are talking about the business. Meanwhile, Pari goes to pick up her daughter, Garima, from the school, and the teacher reveals that Ranvijay took Garima with him. Pari gets worried and calls Tulsi, and informs her that she is going to the chawl to see if Garima is there.

Pari reaches Ranvijay's house in the chawl, and comes to know that Garima is with him and his family. She tells Ranvijay that she will take Garima with her, but he blackmails her that in the court, he will reveal the truth about her past that how she planned a fake domestic violence case. So, the custody of Garima will be given to him.

Ranvijay later takes Pari to the kitchen and breaks the knob of the gas stove, and closes the door. Pari feels suffocated and finds it difficult to breathe. Meanwhile, Tulsi reaches the chawl and asks Ranvijay and his family where Pari is. Garima tells Tulsi that Pari is inside the room. Tulsi goes and saves Pari.

Pari comes out and takes Garima from Ranvijay. When Ranvijay tries to harm Pari, Tulsi comes in between and shouts at him. She stands with her daughter like a strong pillar.

Later, Mihir comes there with the police, and when he comes to that, Ranvijay had tried to kill Pari; he starts beating him up. Police intervene and arrest Ranvijay. Pari decides that she wants to stay with Tulsi in the chawl.

The episode ends with a crossover promotion of Star Plus' new show Tod Kar Dil Mera. Vrinda, Roshni, and Jhanak talk to each other about finding the perfect life partners and family.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.