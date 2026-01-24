Ishaan Khatter Pens Emotional Note After Homebound Misses Oscars 2026 Nomination: 'As Difficult A Reality As It Mirrors...'

Photo Via Instagram

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound had earlier made it to the Oscars 2026 shortlist but ultimately did not secure a spot in the final nominations. Ishaan, who played the role of Mohammed Shoaib Ali, took to social media to reflect on the film’s journey and penned an emotional note, stating that Homebound 'is and always will be' a piece of his heart..

Ishaan Khatter Breaks Silence On Homebound's Oscars Exit

On Friday, January 23, Ishaan shared unseen behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Homebound and wrote on his Instagram handle, "Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It’s a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person.. and a young actor. "

Check it out:

'No Feeling Is Final'

Further, Ishaan stated that as they come to the end of one part of the film’s journey, he knows he will always look back at it with love and gratitude, and regard it as a kind of moral compass.

Expressing gratitude to the director Neeraj Ghaywan, Khatter added, "I love you brother. There are very few people I can say this about but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick. Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound ♾️ no feeling is final."

About Homebound

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal.

The film explores the journey of two childhood friends, played by Ishaan and Vishal, as they attempt to clear the national police examination.

The last Indian film to secure a nomination in this category was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in 2001.