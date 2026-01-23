Vishal Jethwa Reacts To Homebound Missing Oscars 2026 Nomination: 'Being Shortlisted Among 15 Films Itself Has Been Humbling For Me'

Although Homebound did not make it to the final nominations at the Oscars 2026 nominations, actor Vishal Jethwa said the film’s journey has been nothing short of meaningful for him. Opening up about the experience, the actor shared that being shortlisted among the final 15 films from 86 international entries was itself a moment of pride and humility, especially considering his own background.

Speaking to IANS, Vishal said, “While we didn't make it to the final nominations, being shortlisted among the final 15 films from 86 entries itself has been deeply humbling for me. I come from a very modest, local space, where dreams often feel distant, so to see Homebound travel this far and represent India on a global platform already feels extraordinary.”

He added that the film’s Oscar journey has reaffirmed his faith in sincere storytelling and emotionally rooted cinema. “Every step of this process has been a reminder of how far belief, perseverance, and sincerity can take you,” Vishal said, expressing gratitude to those who stood by the project. “I'm deeply grateful to Neeraj Ghaywan for his vision, to Karan Johar for believing in this film, and to my co-actors Ishaan and Janhvi for being such inspiring collaborators.”

Vishal further said that he would carry the experience with “pride and gratitude,” while looking ahead to future opportunities shaped by this milestone.

The five films that advanced to the final Oscar shortlist this year were The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirât (Spain), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal. The film explores the journey of two childhood friends, played by Ishaan and Vishal, as they attempt to clear the national police examination.

The last Indian film to secure a nomination in this category was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in 2001.