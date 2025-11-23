The Life Of Chuck On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Tom Hiddleston's Fantasy Drama Film

The Life Of Chuck |

Fans of emotional storytelling and fantasy-driven narratives have been eagerly waiting for The Life of Chuck, which was released in theatres on June 13, 2025. It also had a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024, before releasing in theatres, where it won the People's Choice Award. Starring the incredibly talented Tom Hiddleston, this film blends fantasy, emotion, and the mystery of life in a way that stays with viewers long after the credits roll.

The Life of Chuck: OTT streaming details

The Life of Chuck is premiering on Amazon Prime Video. Tom Hiddleston delivers a heartfelt performance as Chuck, supported by acclaimed actors like Mark Hamill and Chiwetel Ejiofor, making the film a perfect mix of strong acting and imaginative storytelling. The narrative explores universal themes such as mortality, memories, connection, and the beauty hidden in everyday life.

‘THE LIFE OF CHUCK’ stars Karen Gillan & Chiwetel Ejiofor tell us which movie genres they want to tackle next.



Karen: romantic comedy



Chiwetel: ‘80s action throwback pic.twitter.com/0xI2do7syA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 14, 2025

What is The Life of Chuck all about?

Based on a novella from Stephen King's anthology If It Bleeds, The Life of Chuck explores the story of Charles "Chuck" Krantz, an ordinary man whose extraordinary life unfolds in reverse. Instead of a traditional timeline, the story begins at the end and journeys back toward childhood, slowly revealing how one life, no matter how simple can hold meaning, mystery, and magic. With atmospheric visuals, a moving soundtrack, and a story that blends fantasy with heartfelt drama, the film aims to attract both Stephen King fans and new viewers.

Cast and characters

The film features Tom Hiddleston as Charles Krantz, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson, Karen Gillan as Felicia Gordon, Mia Sara as Sarah Krantz, Mark Hamill as Albie Krantz, Nick Offerman as the Narrator, Nick Offerman as the Narrator, Carl Lumbly as Sam Yarborough, Annalise Basso as Janice Halliday, Andy Grush as Mac and Trinity Bliss as Cat McCoy, among others. The film is directed and written by Mike Flanagan. The film is produced by Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan under the banner of Intrepid Pictures, Red Room Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment, and QWGmire.