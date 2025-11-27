Anupamaa Written Update, November 27: Anupama & Ba Arrested; Rahi Takes Oath To Expose Real Culprit

Anupamaa | Star Plus

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (Thursday, November 27), a heartbroken Anupama returns home from the shooting set. Pari, who is excited about the new job offered to her by an actress, shares the news with Anupama. The good news brings a smile to Anupama's face, but Ishani soon tells Pari what happened to them on the set. Pari becomes sad upon realizing that her good news has collided with Anupama's bad one.

Pari is eager to see the actress who offered her the role of a designer on television. She expects the actress to announce her name on national television. However, the actress announces her sister's name instead, leaving Pari heartbroken and disappointed. Pari and Ishani then blame the Bollywood industry for appearing glittery on the outside but being shallow on the inside. However, Jaspreet explains that every industry is the same, it's just that things broadcast on television in the Bollywood industry, making it appear bigger.

Cut to the Kothari house. Parag overhears Rahi's conversation with Prem, in which she asks for his help with her studies. Parag then steps in and offers to help Rahi himself. Seeing this, Motiba becomes upset and blames Anupama for everything.

Meanwhile, Gautam is seen warning the women of the Kothari house not to use the product created by Ba and Ansh, as he has secretly duplicated it. Prarthana, who ignores Gautam's warning, uses the product and ends up with rashes and a burning sensation on her skin. This alarms the Kothari family, who immediately blame Ba and Ansh for launching a product without proper research.

Soon after, the police arrive at both Anupama's Mumbai house (Purvichaya chawl) and Ba's home to arrest them. Ba is taken into custody for allegedly selling a chemically altered product under the guise of a homemade one, which caused Prarthana's severe skin reaction. Meanwhile, Anupama is arrested for allegedly sending food to the shooting set that left the crew ill.

In the end of the episode, Rahi discovers that someone has duplicated Lee Shaw's product and that Ba's original product was not responsible for Prarthana's skin rashes. She advises Ansh to immediately withdraw all products from the market while she investigates the real culprit.

In the promo clip, Rajni Tai arrives to support Anupama. She prevents her from being jailed and helps uncover the true offender. Anupama then advises Ba and Ansh to remain calm during this difficult time, assuring them that the truth will ultimately prevail.