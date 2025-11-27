'Aishwarya Rai Ko Ayesha Rai...': Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi Says Actress Will Send Him Marriage Proposal After Separation From Abhishek Bachchan - Watch Video

Mufti Abdul Qavi / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram

A video of Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi has gone viral in which he says that if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband (Abhishek Bachchan) get separated, then the actress will send a marriage proposal to him. He also stated that he will make Aishwarya convert and name her Ayesha Rai.

During an interview, Qavi says that he has heard that there are issues between Aishwarya and Abhishek, and they might get separated. He prays that they don't get separated, but if they do, then Aishwarya will send a marriage proposal for him.

When the host asks him how he can get married to someone who is a non-Muslim, Mufti gave an example of Rakhi Sawant accepting Islam and becoming Fatima.

Later, when the host asked him whether he will convert Aishwarya and then get married, Qavi said, "Bilkul! Aishwarya Rai ka aisa khoobsurat Ayesha Rai likhenge maza aajayega."

His statements for the former Miss World have surely shocked one and all, and netizens are slamming him.

Mufti Abdul Qavi Wanted To Marry Rakhi Sawant

This is not the first time Qavi has made such controversial statements. Earlier, this year, in an interview, he had also mentioned that he would like to get married to Rakhi Sawant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce Rumours

For the past couple of years, there have been reports that there are issues between Abhishek and Aishwarya. Some reports also suggested that the two are heading for a divorce. However, the couple have debunked the reports by being spotted together multiple times.

Even when Abhishek won the Best Actor award a few months ago. In his speech, he thanked Aishwarya and his daughter Aaradhya. The I Want To Talk actor said, "To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today."