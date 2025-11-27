 'Aishwarya Rai Ko Ayesha Rai...': Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi Says Actress Will Send Him Marriage Proposal After Separation From Abhishek Bachchan - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Aishwarya Rai Ko Ayesha Rai...': Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi Says Actress Will Send Him Marriage Proposal After Separation From Abhishek Bachchan - Watch Video

'Aishwarya Rai Ko Ayesha Rai...': Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi Says Actress Will Send Him Marriage Proposal After Separation From Abhishek Bachchan - Watch Video

A video of Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi has gone viral in which he says that if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband (Abhishek Bachchan) get separated, then the actress will send a marriage proposal to him. He also stated that he will make Aishwarya convert and name her Ayesha Rai.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Mufti Abdul Qavi / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram

A video of Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi has gone viral in which he says that if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband (Abhishek Bachchan) get separated, then the actress will send a marriage proposal to him. He also stated that he will make Aishwarya convert and name her Ayesha Rai.

During an interview, Qavi says that he has heard that there are issues between Aishwarya and Abhishek, and they might get separated. He prays that they don't get separated, but if they do, then Aishwarya will send a marriage proposal for him.

When the host asks him how he can get married to someone who is a non-Muslim, Mufti gave an example of Rakhi Sawant accepting Islam and becoming Fatima.

Later, when the host asked him whether he will convert Aishwarya and then get married, Qavi said, "Bilkul! Aishwarya Rai ka aisa khoobsurat Ayesha Rai likhenge maza aajayega."

FPJ Shorts
Deepti Sharma Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore
Deepti Sharma Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore
Bihar Influencer Performing Dangerous Backflip Stunts Deliberately In Front Of Girls Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Authorities To Take Strict Action
Bihar Influencer Performing Dangerous Backflip Stunts Deliberately In Front Of Girls Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Authorities To Take Strict Action
WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants Sign Renuka Singh For ₹60 Lakhs
WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants Sign Renuka Singh For ₹60 Lakhs
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full Gujarat Giants Squad
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full Gujarat Giants Squad

His statements for the former Miss World have surely shocked one and all, and netizens are slamming him.

Mufti Abdul Qavi Wanted To Marry Rakhi Sawant

This is not the first time Qavi has made such controversial statements. Earlier, this year, in an interview, he had also mentioned that he would like to get married to Rakhi Sawant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce Rumours

For the past couple of years, there have been reports that there are issues between Abhishek and Aishwarya. Some reports also suggested that the two are heading for a divorce. However, the couple have debunked the reports by being spotted together multiple times.

Even when Abhishek won the Best Actor award a few months ago. In his speech, he thanked Aishwarya and his daughter Aaradhya. The I Want To Talk actor said, "To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hema Malini Shares Unseen Pictures With Dharmendra; Tweets, 'My Emotions Are Unfolding...'

Hema Malini Shares Unseen Pictures With Dharmendra; Tweets, 'My Emotions Are Unfolding...'

Anupamaa Written Update, November 27: Anupama & Ba Arrested; Rahi Takes Oath To Expose Real Culprit

Anupamaa Written Update, November 27: Anupama & Ba Arrested; Rahi Takes Oath To Expose Real Culprit

'Aishwarya Rai Ko Ayesha Rai...': Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi Says Actress Will Send Him Marriage...

'Aishwarya Rai Ko Ayesha Rai...': Pakistan's Mufti Abdul Qavi Says Actress Will Send Him Marriage...

The Girlfriend OTT Release: Where To Watch Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic Film Online?

The Girlfriend OTT Release: Where To Watch Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic Film Online?

Palash Muchhal's Phone Number Gets Leaked As His Old Tweet Goes Viral Amid Wedding Controversy

Palash Muchhal's Phone Number Gets Leaked As His Old Tweet Goes Viral Amid Wedding Controversy