 Tamil Actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan Gets Married To Former Cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth; Couple Shares Wedding Pictures
A few days ago, there were reports that Tamil actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan and former cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth are engaged. However, there was no confirmation about it. But on Thursday, November 27, 2025, the two tied the knot and shared their wedding pictures on social media.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Samyuktha Shanmughanathan / Aniruda Srikkanth | Instagram

Check out their pictures below...

They also shared a beautiful video of their wedding, in which we can see them sharing some romantic moments with each other, and light-hearted moments with their friends and family. Watch the video below...

Celebrities Congratulate Samyuktha Shanmughanathan & Aniruda Srikkanth

Many South Indian celebrities have congratulated the newlyweds. Actress Sneha wrote, "Congratulations darling 😍😍😍 soooo happy for you (sic)." Aishwarya Rajesh commented, "Congratulations sam and ani (Sic)."

Actress Ramya Paandiyan commented, "Congratulations Sam ❤️ so happy for you 🤗♥️wishing you only happiness.. (sic)." Athulyaa Ravi wrote, "Congratulations sam and ani ❤️@samyuktha_shan ❤️ (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan & Aniruda Srikkanth's Second Wedding

This is both Samyuktha and Aniruda's second wedding. Samyuktha was earlier married to a businessman named Karthik Shankar, and they also have a son together named Rayan. In the wedding video, which is shared by Samyuktha and Aniruda, we can see Rayan in it.

Meanwhile, Aniruda was married to Arthi Venkatesh, who is also an actress.

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan Movies

Samyuktha has starred in movies like Tughlaq Durbar, Varisu, and others. But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

We at The Free Press Journal congratulate Samyuktha Shanmughanathan & Aniruda Srikkanth for their wedding, and wish them a happy married life.

