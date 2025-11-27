Hema Malini Shares Unseen Pictures With Dharmendra; Tweets, 'My Emotions Are Unfolding...'

Hema Malini / Dharmendra | X (Twitter)

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025. On Thursday morning, his second wife and actress, Hema Malini, shared an emotional post about her late husband. Later, she posted some unseen pictures of herself, Dharmendra, and their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

She tweeted, "Togetherness over the years - always there for us Some special moments.. (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Togetherness over the years - always there for us🙏❤️Some special moments.. pic.twitter.com/xM1ynk8eyl — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Hema Malini: My Emotions Are Unfolding

Sharing Dharmendra's pictures with Esha and Ahana, Hema tweeted, "Some lovely family moments… simply treasured photos (sic)."

Some lovely family moments… simply treasured photos❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZqrxlQc23h — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

In one of her tweets, she wrote, "I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these (sic)."

I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these❤️ pic.twitter.com/OXPcVkyDj0 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Hema Malini's Emotional Note For Dharmendra

In the note that she penned on Thursday morning, the veteran actress wrote, "Dharam ji❤️ He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them (sic)."

Dharam ji❤️

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

"As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever. My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments… (sic)," she added.

Hema and Dharmendra got married in 1980, and reportedly before their wedding, the two were in a relationship for five years.