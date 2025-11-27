The Girlfriend OTT Release: Where To Watch Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic Film Online?

The Girlfriend |

Rashmika Mandanna's latest romantic film, The Girlfriend tells the story of Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna), a young MA student who gets in a relationship with Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty). The film is based on themes of toxic relationships, emotional abuse, patriarchal possessiveness, self-discovery, and the importance of self-worth in modern love.

The Telugu-language romantic film was released in theatres on November 7, 2025, and received mixed responses from critics and audiences. It is set to be released on Netflix, starting from December 11, 2025. The Girlfriend is based on themes of toxic and stifling relationships, emotional confusion, modern love's complexities, and the psychology of obsession.

Plot overview

The Girlfriend tells the story of a college student named Bhooma who enters a relationship with her controlling boyfriend, Vikram. Once a shy girl, she slowly discovers her voice and seeks to escape the suffocating and emotionally controlling relationship. The narrative delves into the psychological elements of the relationship, portraying Bhooma's quest for self-discovery amid her boyfriend's erratic and obsessive actions.

More about the film

The film features Rashmika Mandanna as Bhooma Devi, Anu Emmanuel as Durga, Dheekshith Shetty as Vikram, Rahul Ravindran as Prof. Sudheer, Rohini Molleti as Vicky's mother, and Rao Ramesh as Bhooma's father, among others. The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. It is produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment and Geetha Arts. Krishnan Vasant has done the cinematography, and Chota K. Prasad has edited the film.

Rashmika Mandana's upcoming project

The actress was recently seen in the Thamma film, which was released in theatres on October 21, 2025. In the film, she plays the role of a vampire named Tadaka. Rashmika Mandanna will next star in the romantic drama sequel Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for release in theatres next year. Her upcoming projects also include Pushpa 3: The Rampage.