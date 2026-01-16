Who Is Mary Kom's Ex-Husband? Know About K Onler Kom, Who Accused The Indian Boxing Champion Of Cheating

Mary Kom and Karung Onkholer (Onler) Kom | File image

Olympic boxing icon Mary Kom's personal life has once again come under sharp public focus following fresh statements from her former husband, Karung Onkholer Kom, popularly known as Onler. What was once a private separation announced in 2023 has now spiralled into a highly public, bitter dispute, with both sides making serious allegations about infidelity, finances, and the collapse of their nearly two-decade-long marriage.

Who is Karung Onkholer (Onler) Kom?

Karung Onkholer Kom, born in 1982, is a Delhi University–educated lawyer and a former footballer. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Onler shared that he once played football for Shillong’s Excise and Customs department. He met Mary Kom while preparing for the UPSC examinations, and their relationship eventually led to marriage in 2005.

The couple shares four children: twin sons born in 2007, a second son born in 2013, and an adopted daughter born in 2018. Despite being married to one of India’s most celebrated athletes, Onler largely stayed away from the spotlight for years.

He has stated that he currently lives in a rented house in Delhi, paying ₹16,000 per month, and owns only one farmland plot in his native Manipur, which was purchased by his father before his marriage.

Mary Kom's viral claims

Mary Kom announced her divorce in 2023, citing personal reasons and initially requesting privacy. However, recent viral clips from her appearance on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat reignited the controversy. During the show, Mary strongly denied claims that she abandoned her family and accused her former husband of betrayal and financial misconduct.

"Maine ditch nahin kiya. Usne cheat kiya, usne ditch kiya," she said, alleging she was wronged both emotionally and financially. She also questioned narratives around Onler's sacrifices, stating bluntly, "To be honest, he married me, and he got everything from my earnings. He did not earn a single rupee."

Onler Kom hits back

In response, Onler has categorically denied Mary Kom’s claims. Speaking to IANS, he dismissed allegations of financial fraud and instead accused the boxing champion of extramarital affairs. According to him, marital issues began as early as 2013, when he alleges Mary was involved with a junior boxer, a matter that reportedly caused a family dispute before a compromise was reached.

He further claimed that since 2017, Mary has been in a relationship with someone associated with the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. "I have their WhatsApp messages as proof," Onler told IANS, adding that he chose to remain silent for years.