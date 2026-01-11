Mary Kom Says Divorce With Onler Left Her 'Broken', Opens Up On What Went Wrong

Mary Kom Says Divorce With Onler Left Her 'Broken' | Image: Mary Kom/Instagram

Mumbai, January 11: Boxing legend Mary Kom has spoken openly about her divorce from Onler, revealing how the breakdown of their 18-year marriage left her emotionally shattered. Mary, who is known for her fighting spirit inside the ring, said the separation was one of the most painful chapters of her life.

For years, she chose to remain silent about her personal problems, but she has now explained what led to the split and why she felt forced to protect her dignity and her children.

Mary said her marriage began to change after she suffered a major injury before the 2022 Commonwealth Games - an injury that ended her sporting career and left her bedridden for months.

During that period, Mary claimed she realised she had very little control over her own finances and felt betrayed by the person she trusted the most. She said that while she tried multiple times to fix the situation privately, nothing improved and she eventually asked for a divorce.

Speaking to PTI, Mary explained that things seemed normal while she was competing and focusing on boxing. But after her injury, she says she discovered financial issues involving loans, property transfers and land mortgages. According to Mary, this was the moment she understood her marriage could not continue.

Mary also revealed that she kept the divorce private for two years, informing both families but avoiding media attention. She hoped the matter would settle quietly, but she says she faced constant rumours and negative stories in 2025, with some reports calling her "greedy" and painting her as the "villain". Mary said she chose to finally speak up because her silence was being misunderstood.

The boxer added that despite being "broken," she cannot stop to grieve because she has four children to raise and parents who depend on her. Mary said she does not want police action or further drama, only space to move forward and protection from character attacks. She said she now wants to focus on her family and keep away from negativity as she rebuilds her life after the divorce.